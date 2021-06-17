Insider Selling: CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) CFO Sells 6,600 Shares of Stock

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) CFO Bill Korn sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $190,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bill Korn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Bill Korn sold 800 shares of CareCloud stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $22,944.00.

On Thursday, March 25th, Bill Korn sold 12,700 shares of CareCloud stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $348,615.00.

Shares of CareCloud stock opened at $8.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.92. CareCloud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.17 million. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. As a group, analysts predict that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in CareCloud by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 240,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in CareCloud by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 27,795 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CareCloud by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareCloud by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the period. 20.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTBC shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CareCloud currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.36.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

