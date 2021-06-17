Insider Selling: Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,110,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,936,673.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Apollo Medical stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.17. 575,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,454. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $55.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.41.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.06 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,489,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,212,000 after purchasing an additional 22,131 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 24,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

