Insider Selling: Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,110,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,936,673.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of Apollo Medical stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.17. 575,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,454. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $55.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.41.
Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.06 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th.
About Apollo Medical
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.