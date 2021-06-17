Insider Selling: AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Sells 12,784 Shares of Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.82, for a total value of $1,518,994.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,984,411.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE ABC traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.04. 21,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,943. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.69. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 78,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 42,508 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 372.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 274,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,588 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

