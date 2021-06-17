Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Sells 4,896 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 4,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $313,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Brett R. Chouinard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

On Wednesday, May 5th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $337,250.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00.

Shares of ALTR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.26. 9,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,375. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,264.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.31.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, William Blair raised Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,897 shares of the software’s stock worth $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,957 shares of the software’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,700 shares of the software’s stock worth $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,163 shares of the software’s stock worth $249,312,000 after acquiring an additional 113,581 shares during the period. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.