Insider Selling: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) EVP Sells $65,638.43 in Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) EVP Bing Xue sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $65,638.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bing Xue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Bing Xue sold 2,660 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $82,832.40.

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $29.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $770.21 million, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $43.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.78.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $169.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

AOSL has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,978.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,092,000 after acquiring an additional 164,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

