Insider Buying: Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Director Buys 1,810 Shares of Stock

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Director James M. Frates acquired 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,649. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.02. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.43 and a 52 week high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAGE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.94.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

