Insider Buying: Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) CEO Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) CEO Michael Jack King acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $154,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PTVE stock opened at $15.51 on Thursday. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $19.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.95.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is 28.17%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PTVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.