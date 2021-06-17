Insider Buying: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Acquires 60,696 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 60,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.53 per share, with a total value of $2,035,136.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 47,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,220.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 237,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $6,654,960.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 16,674 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $465,204.60.

CRCT stock opened at $33.27 on Thursday. Cricut, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $38.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.14.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.82 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at $1,291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at $346,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at $1,062,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at $9,895,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRCT. Barclays increased their target price on Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cricut currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

