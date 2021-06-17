Insider Buying: BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Director Buys 14,000 Shares of Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Director Fredric H. Gould bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $242,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 373,232 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,575.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BRT Apartments stock opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $321.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.25. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 66.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRT. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 324.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 632.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 61.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 36.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on BRT shares. TheStreet raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on BRT Apartments from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

