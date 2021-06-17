Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$22.22. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$21.40, with a volume of 390,612 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INE shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.04, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is currently -62.88%.

In related news, Director Daniel Lafrance acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$693,010.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

