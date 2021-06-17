Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Up 7.2%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)’s share price shot up 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.56 and last traded at $26.56. 2,884 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 153,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.77.

Several research firms have weighed in on INBX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inhibrx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inhibrx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $323,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 155,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 95,296 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth $1,754,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 1st quarter worth $589,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth $742,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

