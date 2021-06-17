ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Large Volume Increase

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 140,956 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,415,176 shares.The stock last traded at $13.66 and had previously closed at $13.67.

ING has been the topic of several recent research reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.15.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 81.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in ING Groep by 2,528.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 3.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep Company Profile (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

