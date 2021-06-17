ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Large Volume Increase

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 140,956 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,415,176 shares.The stock last traded at $13.66 and had previously closed at $13.67.
ING has been the topic of several recent research reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.15.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 81.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in ING Groep by 2,528.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 3.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ING Groep Company Profile (NYSE:ING)
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.
