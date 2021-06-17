Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Short Interest Update

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the May 13th total of 3,160,000 shares. Currently, 12.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 641,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

IEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 387.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 160,650 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 4th quarter valued at about $730,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 741,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 91,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IEA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,492. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.72 million, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $276.41 million during the quarter. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

