Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $87.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, Independent Bank. The company offers personal and commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. Its services includes checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, interim construction loans, loans to professionals, residential first and second mortgage loans , loans to purchase cars, boats and other recreational vehicles. Independent Bank Group, Inc. is headquartered in McKinney, Texas. “

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IBTX. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $78.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Independent Bank Group has a twelve month low of $36.72 and a twelve month high of $80.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.31.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $148.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.57 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 9.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.28%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,021,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,008,000 after acquiring an additional 252,591 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,140,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,327,000 after acquiring an additional 16,782 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,923,000 after acquiring an additional 48,326 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 647,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,761,000 after acquiring an additional 36,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 535,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,701,000 after acquiring an additional 56,819 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank Group (IBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.