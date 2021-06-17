ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Short Interest Up 42.3% in May

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 135,200 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the May 13th total of 95,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

IPA traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.22. 4,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,611. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 75.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,026.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 21,560 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the first quarter valued at $328,000. 7.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes.

