iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $121 million-121 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.73 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley began coverage on iMedia Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

IMBI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.98. 488,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,529. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15. iMedia Brands has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.90.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

