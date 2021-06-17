iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Short Interest Update

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the May 13th total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:IMBI traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $7.92. The stock had a trading volume of 655,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,529. The stock has a market cap of $129.76 million, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.15. iMedia Brands has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $10.48.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.

Several research firms recently commented on IMBI. B. Riley began coverage on iMedia Brands in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the first quarter worth about $6,290,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the first quarter worth about $4,650,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the first quarter worth about $3,215,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 82.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 905,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after buying an additional 410,201 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the first quarter worth about $788,000. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

