Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 243,100 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the May 13th total of 342,300 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other Image Sensing Systems news, Director Joseph Patrick Daly bought 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $30,237.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,666.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 7,173 shares of company stock valued at $48,843 over the last three months. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISNS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Image Sensing Systems by 1,106.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Image Sensing Systems during the first quarter worth $105,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Image Sensing Systems by 36.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Image Sensing Systems by 34.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Image Sensing Systems by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 32,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Image Sensing Systems stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,973. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.62. Image Sensing Systems has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 million, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Image Sensing Systems had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $2.98 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th.

Image Sensing Systems Company Profile

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video and radar modules into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

