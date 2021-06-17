iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $804.79 Million

Equities analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will post sales of $804.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $805.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $804.00 million. iHeartMedia reported sales of $487.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year sales of $3.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow iHeartMedia.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wolfe Research raised iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iHeartMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ:IHRT traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 43,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,203. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.56. iHeartMedia has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $25.46.

In other iHeartMedia news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 26.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,582 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,581,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,995,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 75.5% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,216,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,291 shares during the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 3,060,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,539,000 after buying an additional 1,243,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 368.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,813 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

