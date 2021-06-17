IG Design Group’s (IGR) “No Recommendation” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

IG Design Group (LON:IGR)‘s stock had its “no recommendation” rating reissued by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.32) price target on shares of IG Design Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of IGR opened at GBX 558 ($7.29) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 584.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of £540.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19. IG Design Group has a 1-year low of GBX 390 ($5.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 653 ($8.53).

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

