IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.75

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.75 ($0.08) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from IG Design Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of IGR opened at GBX 562 ($7.34) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 584.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.25. IG Design Group has a 12 month low of GBX 390 ($5.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 653 ($8.53). The stock has a market cap of £543.89 million and a P/E ratio of 51.19.

Several analysts have commented on IGR shares. Numis Securities reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of IG Design Group in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.32) target price on shares of IG Design Group in a research note on Tuesday.

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

