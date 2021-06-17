IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFAN) Short Interest Update

IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFAN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the May 13th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,753,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IFAN remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,940,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,269,677. IFAN Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02.

About IFAN Financial

IFAN Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and distributes software to enable mobile payments. Its products include the ability to use a debit card and corresponding PIN number while purchasing online on a mobile phone, tablet, or computer, as well as peer-to-peer cash transfers.

