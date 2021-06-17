IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Receives C$6.84 Average PT from Brokerages

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.84.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.85 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of IAMGOLD to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD stock opened at C$4.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of C$3.61 and a 52-week high of C$7.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.21.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$376.62 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.