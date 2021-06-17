IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives $220.10 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $220.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IAC shares. BTIG Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $278.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,713,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,737,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,121,000 after acquiring an additional 206,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,852,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,229,000 after acquiring an additional 741,927 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth $359,110,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,098,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,549,000 after acquiring an additional 13,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,577. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $66.81 and a 12-month high of $179.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion and a PE ratio of 15.26.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $3.95. The business had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.49) EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

