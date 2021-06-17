Hyve (HYVE) Trading 13.5% Lower Over Last Week

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000743 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hyve has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. Hyve has a market cap of $7.48 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00060617 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00142896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.89 or 0.00177889 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.48 or 0.00937927 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,210.77 or 0.99805620 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.