Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Major Shareholder Sells $245,700.00 in Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 70,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $245,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Highbridge Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 101,564 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $383,911.92.

On Thursday, May 6th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 16,227 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $65,557.08.

On Monday, April 26th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 30,233 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $122,141.32.

On Monday, April 19th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 190,862 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $763,448.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 37,863 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $152,209.26.

On Thursday, April 8th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 156,179 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $637,210.32.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 24,842 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $102,349.04.

NASDAQ HYMC traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $3.37. The stock had a trading volume of 257,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,132. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $201.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of -0.12.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.35. Hycroft Mining had a negative return on equity of 11,749.73% and a negative net margin of 196.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 151.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 33,352 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 394.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 514,178 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 70.8% in the first quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 120,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 150.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 18,022 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2020, its Hycroft mine had proven and probable mineral reserves of 11.9 million ounces of gold, and 478.5 million ounces of silver.

