Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 379,700 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the May 13th total of 281,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ HBP traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.66. The stock had a trading volume of 100,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $155.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.35. Huttig Building Products has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

Get Huttig Building Products alerts:

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a return on equity of 40.51% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Huttig Building Products from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Huttig Building Products by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Huttig Building Products during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Huttig Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Huttig Building Products by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 562,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 121,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Huttig Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huttig Building Products Company Profile

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Huttig Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huttig Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.