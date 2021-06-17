HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Holdings Increased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,697,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,216 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 1.14% of HUTCHMED worth $47,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,224,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,829,000 after purchasing an additional 737,837 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,998,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,960,000 after purchasing an additional 472,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 212.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 183,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,529,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,030,000 after purchasing an additional 136,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,916,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,391,000 after purchasing an additional 104,791 shares during the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of HCM opened at $28.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.54. HUTCHMED has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

