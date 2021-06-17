Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $37.07. Hurco Companies shares last traded at $36.77, with a volume of 18,633 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.76. The stock has a market cap of $241.46 million, a P/E ratio of 152.42 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Hurco Companies by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hurco Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Hurco Companies by 54.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hurco Companies in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Hurco Companies in the first quarter valued at $225,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hurco Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HURC)

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.

