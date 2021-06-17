Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $37.07. Hurco Companies shares last traded at $36.77, with a volume of 18,633 shares traded.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.76. The stock has a market cap of $241.46 million, a P/E ratio of 152.42 and a beta of 0.56.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th.
Hurco Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HURC)
Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.
