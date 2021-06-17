Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Short Interest Down 29.8% in May

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the May 13th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Hugoton Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,814. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.19.
About Hugoton Royalty Trust
