Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Short Interest Down 29.8% in May

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the May 13th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Hugoton Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,814. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.19.

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. Hugoton Royalty Trust was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

