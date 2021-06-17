Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein Buys 1,489 Shares of Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 1,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.28 per share, with a total value of $27,218.92.

Jeffrey E. Eberwein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 500 shares of Hudson Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $9,135.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 500 shares of Hudson Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $9,475.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 500 shares of Hudson Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $8,765.00.

HSON opened at $17.92 on Thursday. Hudson Global, Inc. has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.17 million, a PE ratio of -52.70, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.97.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $34.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Hudson Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hudson Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.93% of Hudson Global worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 47.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

