Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Gap Down to $16.20

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.20, but opened at $15.11. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

HNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.50.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huaneng Power International, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.1256 per share. This is a positive change from Huaneng Power International’s previous annual dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HNP. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Huaneng Power International by 23.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Huaneng Power International by 254.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Huaneng Power International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 25,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 153.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

