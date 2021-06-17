HSBC Raises Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Price Target to $26.00

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) had its price target boosted by HSBC from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GOL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and set a $5.90 target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.41.

GOL stock opened at $9.93 on Monday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.38.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.93 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $968,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 401,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 187.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 45,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 149,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

