HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. AlphaValue upgraded HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Investec upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. HSBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Get HSBC alerts:

NYSE:HSBC opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.88. HSBC has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $126.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.60.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 12.05%. Analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 36.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 11.6% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 23.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 17.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 3.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.