Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 779 ($10.18). Howden Joinery Group shares last traded at GBX 774.20 ($10.11), with a volume of 1,484,435 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HWDN. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 875 ($11.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 890 ($11.63) price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 735 ($9.60) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 794.83 ($10.38).

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 790.15.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.