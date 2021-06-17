Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.85. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 372,417 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 19.45 and a quick ratio of 19.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Houston American Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 65,177 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Houston American Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

