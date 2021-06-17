Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC) fell 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 365 ($4.77) and last traded at GBX 372 ($4.86). 73,237 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 108,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 375 ($4.90).

HOTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 387.69. The company has a market capitalization of £458.70 million and a PE ratio of -60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

