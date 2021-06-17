Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 17.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 561,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,421 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $9,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HST. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,715,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,616,000 after buying an additional 1,799,627 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 541,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after buying an additional 51,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,051,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,941,000 after buying an additional 1,294,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HST. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.66.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 26.76, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.44. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

