Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.41. Hormel Foods posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

HRL stock opened at $47.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $43.45 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of -0.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,670 shares of company stock worth $2,606,470 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,651,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 59,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,454,000 after buying an additional 24,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

