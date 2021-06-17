Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Hooker Furniture worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 66.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 282.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Hooker Furniture by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Hooker Furniture by 79.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Hooker Furniture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $38.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.93. Hooker Furniture Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.46.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.57. Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 13.33%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hooker Furniture from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Hooker Furniture Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.