Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.860-1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.40 billion-8.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.62 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.750-8.000 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $221.00.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE:HON traded down $2.47 on Thursday, hitting $216.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.45. The company has a market cap of $150.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International has a one year low of $137.53 and a one year high of $234.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.