Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.76

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.76 and last traded at $17.76, with a volume of 270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.

HMLP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Danske upgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Höegh LNG Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $594.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.83.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 57.73% and a return on equity of 21.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners LP will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is presently 101.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMLP. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 97,781 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 51.6% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile (NYSE:HMLP)

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

