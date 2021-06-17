Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Short Interest Update

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 452,300 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the May 13th total of 635,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTO traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,422,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,345. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02. Histogen has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Histogen had a negative return on equity of 129.60% and a negative net margin of 1,401.79%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Histogen from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Histogen by 1,231.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 858,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 794,242 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Histogen by 569.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 159,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 135,865 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Histogen in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Histogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Histogen by 582.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 62,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

About Histogen

Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing therapeutics based upon the products of fibroblast cells grown under simulated embryonic conditions. It offers HST-001, a hair stimulating complex that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of androgenic alopecia (hair loss); HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

