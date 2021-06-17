Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Short Interest Update

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 452,300 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the May 13th total of 635,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ HSTO traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,422,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,345. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02. Histogen has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.04.
Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Histogen had a negative return on equity of 129.60% and a negative net margin of 1,401.79%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Histogen by 1,231.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 858,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 794,242 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Histogen by 569.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 159,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 135,865 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Histogen in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Histogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Histogen by 582.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 62,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.69% of the company’s stock.
About Histogen
Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing therapeutics based upon the products of fibroblast cells grown under simulated embryonic conditions. It offers HST-001, a hair stimulating complex that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of androgenic alopecia (hair loss); HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.
