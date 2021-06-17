Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,118 ($14.61). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 1,100 ($14.37), with a volume of 73,883 shares trading hands.

HFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hilton Food Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The stock has a market cap of £901.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,197.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This is a boost from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.47%.

About Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

