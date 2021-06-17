HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 7,904 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,904 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 116,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 45,934 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,012,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,861,000 after purchasing an additional 97,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 56,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter.

BSCS stock opened at $22.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.85. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $23.63.

