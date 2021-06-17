HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 368 Shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,245 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Mesabi Trust worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust in the 1st quarter worth $2,206,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Mad River Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 187,750 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mesabi Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NYSE MSB opened at $38.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $500.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.66. Mesabi Trust has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $39.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

