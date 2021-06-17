HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $8,628,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $6,871,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 845,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after acquiring an additional 238,687 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,749,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,614,000. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 22.03 and a quick ratio of 22.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.92. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.63.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 86.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%.

ABR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arbor Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

