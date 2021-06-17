HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in Valvoline by 58.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,187 shares in the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,627,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Valvoline by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 328,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 37,677 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Valvoline by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,087,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,435,000 after acquiring an additional 891,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth $2,620,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VVV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $33.48 on Thursday. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.20. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.46.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 317.87%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

