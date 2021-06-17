HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Skillz by 4,564.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. 50.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 274,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $6,414,415.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 634,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,813,477.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,454,845 shares of company stock worth $243,933,365 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Skillz stock opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -46.71 and a beta of 0.03. Skillz Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $46.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.30.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skillz presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

