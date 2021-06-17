HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Global X Internet of Things ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNSR. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,955,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,193,000 after purchasing an additional 195,471 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,533,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,294,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after buying an additional 35,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 27,232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SNSR opened at $35.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.32. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $35.74.

